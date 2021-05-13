A clash of American steel titans could now define the next generation of mining on Minnesota’s Iron Range, as U.S. Steel emerged Thursday with interest in the Nashwauk mineral leases long pursued by industry rival Cleveland-Cliffs.
Their interest comes a week after state officials said they initiated a lease termination process with Mesabi Metallics, the Essar Global-controlled company that has failed to develop the Nashwauk site since 2008, fueling speculation that Cliffs was next in line to gain control of the state’s minerals. MESABI DAILY NEWS