United States Steel Corp. is restarting a blast furnace idle since April.
As the domestic steel industry shows signs of a rebound, the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker is starting up its #4 blast furnace at its Gary Works steelmaking facility in Gary, Ind.
“U.S. Steel will restart #4 blast furnace at Gary Works, effective Dec. 8, to continue to satisfy the strong demand we have been seeing in strategic end markets,” the company said in a statement
It's the third blast furnace since July to be restarted at Gary Works. The furnaces were idled due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.
The restart is a another good sign for northeastern Minnesota's iron ore industry and the roughly 4,100 employees who work at the plants. Signs that the industry is bouncing back have been evident within steel and iron ore.
U.S. Steel is restarting its Keetac iron ore pellet plant in Keewatin, Minn. The 6-million-tons-per-year plant has been idle since May. Pellet production is expected to resume in mid-December.
U.S. Steel also operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, North America's largest iron ore facility. Minntac Mine and Keetac supply iron ore pellets to U.S. Steel blast furnaces.
Steel production in the nation has been climbing in recent months. Domestic raw steel production was 1,561,000 net tons for the week ending Nov. 28, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute, a 1.3 percent decline from the previous week.
The steel mill capability utilization rate, a measure of steel mill operating rates, was 70.6 percent for the week ending Nov. 28, down from 71.5 percent the week ending Nov. 21. Earlier this year, the capability utilization rate fell below 54 percent and three of the six northeastern Minnesota plants were idle.
Year-to-date raw steel production was 72,186,000 net tons through Nov. 28, an 18.4 percent decline from 88,446,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2019.
With Keetac's restart, all six northeastern Minnesota iron ore plants will be operating. The plants produce iron ore pellets. Iron ore pellets are the primary feed used to make steel.