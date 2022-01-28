United States Steel Corp. reported net earnings of $4.174 billion for 2021 and fourth quarter net
earnings of $1.069 billion.
“2021 was a year of records and we delivered with record earnings and free cash flow and record
safety, environmental, quality and reliability performance,” said David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer. “We enter 2022 from a position of strength and are relentlessly focused on
continuing our disciplined approach to creating stockholder value. Our balance sheet has been
transformed, record cash significantly de-risks strategy execution, and our capital allocation priorities have enhanced direct stockholder returns. We are fundamentally a different company from a year ago and expect 2022 to be another strong year.”
The Pittsburgh-based steel and iron ore producer recorded a full-year 2021 EBITDA (earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $5.592 billion and a fourth quarter EBITDA of $1.728
billion.
The company also has liquidity of $4.971 billion, including $2.522 billion in cash, according to an
earnings statement.
In the second quarter of 2022, the company plans to break ground on a new $3 billion mini mill in
Osceloa, Ark, adjacent to its Big River Steel mill.
In northeastern Minnesota, U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac
in Keewatin. It also holds a stake in Hibbing Taconite Co.
All three plants produce iron ore pellets, the main ingredient used to make steel in blast furnaces.
Burritt said the company continues to gain market share with its low-cost iron ore, mini mill
steelmaking and best-in-class steel finishing capabilities.
“We are becoming a better, not bigger company as we continue to innovate and develop the next
generation of our sustainable steel solutions for our people and our planet,” said Burritt.