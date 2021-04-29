United States Steel Corp. reported first quarter 2021 net earnings of $91 million, up from a first quarter 2020 net loss of $391 million.
The Pittsburgh-based steel and iron ore producer also recorded adjusted 2021 first quarter net earnings of $283 million compared to a $123 million adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2020.
The company also reported liquidity of $2.9 billion including cash of $753 million.
“Our optimism in the strength of our business is clearly confirmed in our first quarter performance,” said David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer. “Our first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $551 million reflects robust customer demand and purposeful management actions that are delivering strong results.”
U.S. Steel in the first quarter acquired the remaining stake in Big River Steel, a modern mini mill in Osceola, Ark.
In northeastern Minnesota, U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin. The two taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the iron-containing feed used to make steel.