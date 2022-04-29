United States Steel Corp. recorded record first quarter net earnings with even more record earnings expected ahead.
The Pittsburgh-based iron ore and steelmaker reported record first quarter net earnings of $882 million, nearly ten times its $91 million net earnings in the first quarter of 2021.
David Burritt, U.S. Steel Corp., president and chief executive officer said the second quarter is expected to another record.
“We currently expect the second quarter to be the company's all-time best second quarter as our balanced customer portfolio, raw materials integration and operating leverage is expected to expand adjusted EBITDA and support another quarter of strong EDITDA margin and cash generation,” said Burritt. “With each quarter of record performance and continued on-time and on-budget progress on our strategic investments, we believe U.S. Steel is well positioned to earn a significantly higher multiple as we demonstrate improved earnings performance, higher free cash flow, increasing direct returns to stockholders and outstanding leadership in innovation and research and development.”
Adjusted net earnings in the first quarter were $891 million compared to $283 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Net sales during the first quarter were $5.2 billion, up from $3.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), were $1.337 billion, up from $551 million a year ago.
In northeastern Minnesota, U.S. Steel operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin. It's also minority owner in Hibbing Taconite Co.
The taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
Burritt said its Minnesota iron ore mines give the company an advantage.
“Today's geopolitical uncertainty and elevated raw materials cost environment reinforces to customers the importance of steel that is mined, melted and made in the U.S. A.,” said Burritt. “Our iron ore mines are a unique competitive advantage that cannot be easily replicated by other competitors. Additionally, we continue progress on our sustainability goals and deliver the 'green' products our customers are increasingly demanding.”