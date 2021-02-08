United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is offering $500M of senior notes due 2029. Net proceeds together with cash on hand will be used to redeem the remaining $687M outstanding of its 2025 senior secured notes and pay related fees and expenses. Last week, the company issued a notice of redemption to redeem 35% or approximately $370M of its 12.000% senior secured notes due 2025.
