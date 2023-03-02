United States Steel Corp. is interested in the state mineral leases formerly held by Mesabi Metallics near Nashwauk.
U.S. Steel, in a letter to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Lands and Minerals, said it wants to set up a meeting with DNR officials to discuss its interest in the leases and the process for awarding the leases.
“With U.S. Steel's Keetac mine being the closest production facility to the subject properties, the subject leases are of particular interest to the longevity of the Keetac facility,” U.S. Steel said in the letter.
Mineral leases on about 2,664 acres of state land near Nashwauk are up for lease.
The DNR in 2021 terminated Mesabi Metallics' leases on the land.
The DNR said Mesabi Metallics failed to meet terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement Amendment.
Mesabi Metallics challenged the termination in court, but two courts up held the termination and the Minnesota Supreme Court denied a Mesabi Metallics petition to review the two lower court rulings.
Mesabi Metallics is seeking to complete construction of a taconite plant near Nashwauk.
The leases, near the site of the former Butler Taconite plant, hold some of the highest-quality ore remaining on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Keetac, wholly-owned by U.S. Steel, is located in nearby Keewatin.
On the Iron Range, U.S. Steel also owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, North America's largest taconite plant.
The taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
The mineral leases would support its valued iron ore assets, U.S. Steel said in a statement.
“We consistently seek out opportunities that will support our strategy, and our operations on the Iron Range are a core advantage for U.S. Steel,” the company said. “We continually evaluate properties that would promote the health of our mines, as we work toward our sustainability goals. We express interest in properties to ensure the future viability of our facilities to the local communities and the state of Minnesota.”
Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is also seeking the mineral leases.
Hibbing Taconite Co., majority owned by Cleveland-Cliffs and minority owned by U.S. Steel, is running out of crude ore.
Without new sources of crude ore, Cleveland-Cliffs said Hibbing Taconite would shut down.
The 2,664 acres contains 66 parcels of 40 acres each.
Scranton Holding Company, a newly-formed scram mining company in Hibbing, is seeking surface or mineral rights on six of the parcels.
The DNR has not set a timetable for awarding the leases.
It's still possible that other parties could express interest in the leases.
A final decision on awarding the leases will be made by the State Executive Council.
Royalties paid by leaseholders on state mineral leases benefit Minnesota schools, the University of Minnesota and local units of government.
Meanwhile, U.S. Steel continues construction on an approximate $150 million DR-grade pellet system at Keetac.
DR-grade pellets made in the system will supply the DR-grade pellet market and give U.S. Steel the flexibility to feed a potential future direct-reduced iron/hot-briquetted iron facility, according to the company.
Pellet production at the system is expected to begin in 2024.