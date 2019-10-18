United States Steel Corporation has been inducted into the 2019 Indiana Manufacturers Association Hall of Fame. U.S. Steel employs more than 4,000 in that region and was selected for its contributions to the industry, employees and community.
“We are honored to be inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame,” said Dan Killeen, general manager at U.S. Steel's Gary Works steelmaking facility in Gary, Ind. “We owe the honor to the thousands of men and women of U.S. Steel who work daily to uphold our core values of safety and environmental stewardship. These men and women work diligently and proudly to ensure our products are made with the utmost in safety, quality, delivery and cost.”
Manufacturing is the number-one wage payer and employer in Indiana, according to the Indiana Manufacturers Association, which represents more than 1,100 companies.
U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine, the largest iron ore pellet
plant in North America, in Mt. Iron, and Keetac in Keewatin. It is also part owner of Hibbing Taconite Co..