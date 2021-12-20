United States Steel Corp. anticipates a strong finish to 2021 and more success in 2022.
Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is expected to be about $1.65 billion, the Pittsburgh-based iron and steelmaker said in a fourth quarter guidance release.
“Our business continues to operate at record safety, quality, and reliability levels,” said David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer. “We are ending 2021 from a position of strength and expect continued strong performance in 2022 and beyond.”
The company's fourth quarter indicates another quarter of strong performance, yet will reflect a temporary slowdown in order activity which the company believes is related to typical seasonal year-end buying activity, according to the guidance..
U.S. Steel's flat-rolled segment is expected to deliver adjusted EBITDA of nearly $1 billion in the fourth quarter with EBITDA margins near the third quarter record.
Its mini mill segment is also expected to continue to deliver EBITDA margins similar to third quarter record performance despite seasonal buying lower volumes.
“We are bullish for next year and remain agile to ensure we continue to meet our customers' needs as we enter the new year,” said Burritt. “2022 should be another great year for U.S. Steel with robust free cash flow, continued ample liquidity to fund strategic investments, and additional opportunities to enhance our capital allocation priorities. U.S. Steel's future is bright and I can confidently say our best days are ahead.”
U.S. Steel, which early in 2021 completed acquisition of the Big River Steel mini mill in Osceola, Arkansas, announced plans to build another mini mill.
In northeastern Minnesota, U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin. It's also minority owner of Hibbing Taconite Co.
The taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel.