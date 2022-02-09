United States Steel Corp. broke ground Tuesday on a new mini mill.
The $3 billion steel mill is being built in Osceloa, Ark., adjacent to the company's existing Big River Steel mini mill. Construction of the 3.0 million ton-per-year mini mill is expected to be complete and operational in 2024, according to the company.
The mill is expected to include two electric arc furnaces, a state-of-the-art endless casting and rolling line, and advanced finishing capabilities.
Following completion, the project will apply to become LEED certified, according to U.S. Steel. LEED certification is a green building rating system.
Mini mills use scrap and high-value iron products to make steel. Combined with Big River Steel, the two steel mills will be capable of producing 6.3 million tons of steel annually. Mini mills current produce about 70% of the steel made in America.