United States Steel Corp. will build a new $3 billion mini mill in Arkansas.
The steel and iron maker on Tuesday said it will construct a new three-million ton-per-year mini mill in Osceloa, Ark, near its existing Big River Steel mini mill.
Construction on the mill mill begins in the second quarter of 2022.
“With this location selected and shovels ready, we are reshaping the future of steelmaking,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “We had numerous competitive site options, but Osceloa offers our customers incomparable advantages.”
The new mill will include two electric arc furnaces, a state-of-the-art endless steel casting and rolling line, and advanced finishing capabilities.
Combined with Big River Steel, U.S. Steel will have an annual mini mill steelmaking capacity of 6.3 million tons at the site.
The site features easy access to rail, interstate trucking, renewable and clean energy, and Mississippi River docks, according to U.S. Steel.
“The State of Arkansas, Mississippi County, the City of Osceloa, Entergy, BNSF, and other parties have all worked to make this the clear choice path to a future without roadblocks,” Burritt said. “We're not going to make our stakeholders wait to see progress. We intend to break ground this quarter and get to work as soon as permits are in hand. With its extraordinary low-cost structure, energy efficient production equipment, and advanced capabilities, this $3 billion project will yield significant benefits to our customers, stockholders, communities, employees, and contribute to a more sustainable world.”
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said investment in the mill will bring high-paying jobs to northeast Arkansas.
The two Arkansas mills give U.S. Steel the ability to produce many of the most advanced and sustainable steels in North America, according to the company.
Mini mills are fed with scrap and high-value iron.
Domestic mini mills currently produce about 70 percent of the steel manufactured in the nation.
U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, Minn, Keetac in Keewatin, Minn., and is minority owner of Hibbing Taconite in Hibbing, Minn.
The three taconite plants produce iron ore pellets.