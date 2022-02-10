This year, Great Lakes shipping companies will invest nearly $83 million in their vessels moored in New York, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.
Work on the vessels will range from engine and navigation system upgrades to steel replacement on the hulls and decks of the vessels. The same iron ore these vessels hauled from Lake Superior ports during the summer which was turned into steel in Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania will now go back into the large self-unloading ships. “The Great Lakes Navigation System is truly interdependent. From the mines that produce the bulk materials, to the ports which deliver and receive products, to the U.S.-flag ships that move the material to production facilities, to the end products being used to make our lives better and more efficient. The jobs sustained by this system are vital to the economy,” said Jim Weakley, president of the Lake Carriers’ Association, in an official statement.