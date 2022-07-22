Grain Growth: The Chamber of Marine Commerce released a report this week showing a downturn in overall cargo tonnage March 22-June 30 via the St. Lawrence Seaway. The 11.9 million metric tons was down 8.3% compared to the same period in 2021. U.S. grain shipments via the Great Lakes-Seaway system though were up 37% compared to 2021. The total of 414,000 metric tons shipped reflects an increase due to exports of corn and soybeans. According to the chamber, limestone and general cargo shipments provided the June highlights for Duluth-Superior. That month saw 433,143 short tons of the versatile chalky rock from Michigan, which pushed the season-to-date limestone total above 1 million short tons and 14.3% ahead of the five-season average. "Limestone has numerous purposes, including being used as a building stone for construction and in the manufacturing of cement," the chamber notes. It added, "Inbound wind energy cargoes and bagged minerals delivered the general cargo boost in June, with nearly 13,000 short tons arriving at the Duluth Cargo Connect facilities. That float lifted the season-to-date general cargo tonnage total past 27,280 short tons, which exceeds the five-season average pace through June 30 by a robust 33%." Meanwhile at the Port of Thunder Bay, the only potash export port on the Great Lakes, reported that year-to-date shipments of potash have already exceeded the port’s annual average. Potash is a key ingredient in fertilizer and was destined for Europe, South America, and North Africa. (This image, taken by Michael Hull, is in Thunder Bay.) As to grain, an important cargo out of Thunder Bay, the chamber reported that "Although overall Canadian grain volumes through the Seaway are down 21% due to last year’s smaller Prairie crop — there continues to be strong demand for Ontario-grown grain."
U.S. grain shipments via the Great Lakes-Seaway up
- By Konnie LeMay I Lake Superior Magazine
