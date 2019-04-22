U.S. Bancorp reported net income of 1.69 billion on $5.57 billion of revenue during its first quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share were $1.00
The Minneapolis-based bank holding company had a return on average assets of 1.49 percent and a return on average common equity of 14.3 percent. Nonperforming assets decreased 16.5 percent on a year-over-year basis
“As our financial results indicate, we had a good start to the year with momentum continuing across our lending and fee businesses. In the first quarter, our industry-leading returns on assets and equity were supported by solid loan growth, disciplined expense management and stable credit quality,” Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere said in the report. “Our balance sheet is strong and growing as evidenced by an 8.6 percent increase in our book value per share compared with a year ago. During the quarter, we returned 77 percent of our earnings to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. We are pleased with our results this quarter and remain focused on the long-term success of this company - and the disciplined investment in people and technology that will drive that success.”