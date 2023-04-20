U.S. Bancorp reported first quarter earnings per share of $1.04, or $1.16 excluding acquisition charges. The consolidated banking company reported record net revenue of $7.2 billion during the period. With the transaction closing in the fourth quarter, the first quarter sum included the full-year benefit of acquiring Union Bank.
During his presentation to stock analysts, Chairman, CEO and President Andrew Cecere said credit quality remains strong. The return on average assets was 1.15 percent and return on average equity 15.7 percent.
After the March 8 SVB crisis, deposit balances declined just 0.6 percent. U.S. Bancorp executives credited a “highly diversified deposit base” divided among consumer, corporate and commercial customers. Some 51 percent of deposits were fully insured.
Regarding lending, commercial real estate loans represented 14 percent of the bank’s total loan portfolio.
During the second quarter, average earning assets are expected to reach $600 to $610 billion. Total revenue is projected at $7.1 to $7.3 billion.
U.S. Bank expects to transition into the Category 2 segment during 2024, Cecere said, given additional accretion associated with the Union Bank acquisition.