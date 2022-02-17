U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) moved 81.8 million tons of cargo in 2021, an increase of 16.8% compared to 2020, according to a news release from Lake Carriers' Association released Thursday. The 2021 float was less than 1% below the fleet’s 5-year average.
Iron ore cargos totaled 41.7 million tons, an increase of 12.4% compared to a year earlier. Shipments of all other commodities increased as well in 2021. Coal cargos were up 42.7% to 10.4 million tons. Limestone and cement shipments increased by 16.7 and nearly 5%, respectively. Salt cargos were up by 34.2%. Shipments of sand were up by 21.6%, while grain cargos increased by 16.3%.
U.S.-Flag Dry-Bulk Cargo Carriage on the Great Lakes
2016-2021 and Long-Term Average
(net tons)
Average
Commodity
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016-2020
Iron Ore
Direct Shipments
41,094,539
41,924,553
41,711,804
46,004,805
33,422,404
41,025,561
40,831,621
Transshipments
2,980,293
4,064,262
4,092,629
3,678,669
3,637,614
625,628
3,690,693
Total - Iron Ore
44,074,832
45,988,815
45,804,433
49,683,474
37,060,018
41,651,189
44,522,314
Coal
Lake Superior
9,609,901
10,254,462
8,697,702
7,952,133
4,930,728
7,268,985
8,288,985
Lake Michigan
526,568
369,327
390,438
723,841
560,057
827,962
514,046
Lake Erie
2,828,408
2,708,708
2,728,192
2,642,972
1,764,650
2,255,738
2,534,586
Total - Coal
12,964,877
13,332,497
11,816,332
11,318,946
7,255,435
10,352,685
11,337,617
Limestone
21,193,845
21,553,131
21,961,050
24,086,722
20,694,823
24,141,410
21,897,914
Cement
3,246,471
3,182,636
2,933,346
3,288,509
3,441,467
3,612,012
3,218,486
Salt
1,259,409
1,067,836
460,577
923,476
866,354
1,162,396
915,530
Sand
265,220
375,638
493,128
413,040
411,165
500,055
391,638
Grain
249,999
237,331
259,745
289,728
314,849
366,154
270,330
Totals
83,254,653
85,737,884
83,728,611
90,003,895
70,044,110
81,785,901
82,553,831