U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) moved 81.8 million tons of cargo in 2021, an increase of 16.8% compared to 2020, according to a news release from Lake Carriers' Association released Thursday. The 2021 float was less than 1% below the fleet’s 5-year average.

Iron ore cargos totaled 41.7 million tons, an increase of 12.4% compared to a year earlier. Shipments of all other commodities increased as well in 2021. Coal cargos were up 42.7% to 10.4 million tons. Limestone and cement shipments increased by 16.7 and nearly 5%, respectively.  Salt cargos were up by 34.2%.  Shipments of sand were up by 21.6%, while grain cargos increased by 16.3%.

 

U.S.-Flag Dry-Bulk Cargo Carriage on the Great Lakes

2016-2021 and Long-Term Average

(net tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average

Commodity

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016-2020

Iron Ore

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Shipments

41,094,539

41,924,553

41,711,804

46,004,805

33,422,404

41,025,561

40,831,621

Transshipments

2,980,293

4,064,262

4,092,629

3,678,669

3,637,614

625,628

3,690,693

Total - Iron Ore

44,074,832

45,988,815

45,804,433

49,683,474

37,060,018

41,651,189

44,522,314

Coal

 

 

 

Lake Superior

9,609,901

10,254,462

8,697,702

7,952,133

4,930,728

7,268,985

8,288,985

Lake Michigan

526,568

369,327

390,438

723,841

560,057

827,962

514,046

Lake Erie

2,828,408

2,708,708

2,728,192

2,642,972

1,764,650

2,255,738

2,534,586

Total - Coal

12,964,877

13,332,497

11,816,332

11,318,946

7,255,435

10,352,685

11,337,617

Limestone

21,193,845

21,553,131

21,961,050

24,086,722

20,694,823

24,141,410

21,897,914

Cement

3,246,471

3,182,636

2,933,346

3,288,509

3,441,467

3,612,012

3,218,486

Salt

1,259,409

1,067,836

460,577

923,476

866,354

1,162,396

915,530

Sand

265,220

375,638

493,128

413,040

411,165

500,055

391,638

Grain

249,999

237,331

259,745

289,728

314,849

366,154

270,330

Totals

83,254,653

85,737,884

83,728,611

90,003,895

70,044,110

81,785,901

82,553,831

 

 