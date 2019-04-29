A haul truck preparing to unload iron ore onto a stock pile slid down an embankment and overturned Monday morning at the ArcelorMittal Minorca mine in Virginia. The truck driver was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure and has been released, said company spokeswoman Mary Beth Holdford.
The overturned truck resulted in the release of approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel. The spill was contained, and an external clean-up crew was dispatched immediately. The clean-up process was successfully completed, ArcelorMittal said. An investigation is underway by the company, United Steelworkers and outside agencies, and no additional information was available.
ArcelorMittal said it is committed to environmental compliance and the health and safety of every employee and contractor. The company intends to investigate the incident to determine the cause and prevent reoccurrence.