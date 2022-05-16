Travel Superior this week launched an extensive advertising campaign aimed at the Twin Cities and Eau Claire markets.
“Remember Fun?” is a six-week campaign that runs through June and includes radio, billboard, magazine, newspaper, digital, web and social media advertising aimed at 25-49 year olds, the age group with young families seeking short, affordable vacations, according to an official statement released Monday.
“We’re looking forward to a summer of strong activity among additional travelers who may not have felt comfortable going on vacation the past couple of years,” said Taylor Pedersen, president and CEO of Travel Superior. “2021 was the best year on record for local tourism, but I feel we can continue to improve on these results.”
Since the rebranding of regional tourism efforts under the Travel Superior name in 2017, City of Superior hotel/motel tax collections increased 41% leading up to the pandemic.
“While last year's tourism numbers were excellent, it's important to note that many businesses and organizations continue to struggle due to a number of challenges, not just the pandemic,” added Pedersen. “Anything we can do to bring more visitors to the area will help all businesses in our community and this ad campaign reminds people that a fun and affordable destination is just a short drive north from where they live.”
The campaign was created during the 2021 tourism season and implemented by the Travel Superior team, including partners Greenfield Communications and DAYTA Marketing, as a way promote tourism while paying consideration to public health conditions and personal comfort levels.
“The campaign theme is still very relevant, strategically placed before our core summer tourism season to position Superior and Douglas County tourism for a strong summer ahead and for continued growth,” said Pedersen.