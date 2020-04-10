The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed three new deaths in St. Louis County linked to COVID-19. They include two men in their mid to late 80s, and a woman in her early 60s. These deaths are in addition to the one reported yesterday. The county is unable to release any additional details about these individuals or where they lived, as it is considered private data.
Additionally, MDH confirmed two more people in St. Louis County have tested positive for COVID-19. The newest cases include a woman in her late 60s and a man in his mid 80s. These newest cases bring the total in St. Louis County to 34. (Note: one previously confirmed case has now been changed and attributed to a different county.)
St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services has been actively involved with St. Ann's Residence to provide a variety of assistance to residents, outreach to their families and to support staff. The County has and will continue to reach out to local hospitals to request staffing assistance at St. Ann's. Also, County leaders worked with MDH to establish on-site staff presence; and MDH is advising all St. Ann’s employees based on symptoms and infectious disease guidelines. As part of further developing appropriate precautions for staff, the county has arranged for St. Ann's staff to be able to stay at an area hotel, to reduce the risk of exposing families or neighbors to the virus.
County staff currently are reviewing the applications and calling people who have signed up to volunteer through Minnesota Responds, seeking volunteers specifically to assist at St. Ann's. Anyone wishing to volunteer, who has not already done so, can sign up at mnresponds.org.
"This is a crisis time in our community, and these are some of our most vulnerable citizens who need help," said Commissioner Patrick Boyle, who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee. "I'm thankful for the staff at St. Ann's, and our own employees who have stepped up during these remarkably challenging times to help. We are trying every avenue possible to support St. Ann’s, including requesting Homeland Security Emergency Management and the Governor’s Office for additional assistance.”
Anyone with clinical questions about the COVID-19 virus, such as identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed, can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836; or St. Luke's at 218-249-4200. Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
People also can visit stlouiscountymn.gov/covid19 for the latest information, including a new daily snapshot of the COVID-19 situation specific to St. Louis County. The web page also includes links to community and business resource guides, plus links to trusted information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), World Health Organization (WHO) and more.