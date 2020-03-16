EVELETH – The nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board meets Wednesday to consider three business developments, one education and three community infrastructure projects.
But the board meets in a different format. Due to coronavirus concerns, the board will consider projects recommended by Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips via conference call.
Anyone interested in listening can dial-in at (888)742-5095 and use conference code 908 206 8660.
Projects on the agenda are:
- $7 million in Iron Range School Collaboration Account funding for the Ely School District to help demolish the 1919 Industrial Arts Building in support of a $19.9 million district project which would construct a new building between Memorial High School and Washington Elementary School and long-term renovation of athletic facilities.
- A $1 million loan to AW Enterprises in Ironton to help the company in an $8.1 million acquisition of Hali-Brite, Inc., an airport and military base beacon and runway closure marker manufacturer in South Dakota.
- A $150,000 loan to Dirty Dog Manufacturing, Inc. in Ely to help the company in a $672,800 acquisition of Hand-Done T- Shirts, Inc.
- A $125,000 loan to Cast Corporation in Hibbing to help the company with a $250,000 purchase of two new CNC machines.
- A $250,000 Community Infrastructure grant to Brietung Township toward a $3 million water treatment facility upgrade.
- A $250,000 Community Infrastructure grant to the city of Keewatin toward a $1.5 million wastewater sewer line from Keewatin to Nashwauk.
- A $250,000 Community Infrastructure grant to the city of Nashwauk toward a $3.9 million expansion of the city's wastewater treatment facility to accommodate sewage from the city of Keewatin and Lone Pine Township.