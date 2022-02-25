The 'Winter Grab' delves into Lake Superior's seasonal secrets

Scientists have a pretty good understanding of what goes on in the Great Lakes during the summer. But they don't know nearly as much about Lake Superior and the other lakes during winter.
That's significant, because winter is when the lakes are experiencing their most dramatic impacts from climate change. So this month, researchers around the Lakes joined together for what they called the “Winter Grab," to fill in some of those information gaps, and raise awareness about those changes.
The wind whipped across the frozen surface of Lake Superior last week, as researchers lugged sleds filled with scientific monitoring equipment off shore from Bayfield, Wisconsin.
"Alright, let's check one more time. We don't have to go too far, actually," said Kirill Shchapov, a researcher at the University of Minnesota Duluth's Large Lakes Observatory, as he checked their location on his phone.
His team was among dozens of people from 19 government and academic institutions sampling nearly 30 sites across the Great Lakes as part of the “Winter Grab." Others took snowmobiles on to the ice; some even took air-powered fan boats or hitched rides on ice breakers.
"We're here!” Shchapov shouted, and the team launched into action.
Scientists chose this spot because it's easily accessible, and a part of Chequamegon Bay that typically has reliable ice in the winter. It's also deep, nearly 100 feet of water, so it's representative of other locations in the lake farther away from shore.
While others quickly set up an ice fishing tent for protection from the wind, Shchapov used an auger to drill a hole in the ice, to measure how deep light penetrates into the water.
