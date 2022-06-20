The Wall That Heals arrives on the Iron Range June 21

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, founders of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is bringing its three-quarters traveling replica of the national monument to the Iron Range next week.
The Wall That Heals will arrive in Eveleth at 1 p.m. on June 21 and travel through multiple Iron Range communities, led by a local motorcycle escort, before reaching its final destination for the week: the Chisholm Football Field. It will take a full day to be erected and will fully open to the public on June 23. It will stay open 24 hours a day until it closes at 2 p.m. June 26.
The Wall will be fully staffed by volunteers 24 hours a day.
“It was a tremendous undertaking to keep The Wall open so people can come at any hour – we’ve been told Vietnam veterans in particular usually prefer to come late in the evening to be alone with their thoughts at The Wall,” said UWNEMN Community Impact Coordinator Michelle Lampton in an official statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the volunteers that have signed up to help to make this possible.”
United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s United for Veterans committee originally applied to host The Wall in Chisholm in 2020, but the arrival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, led by a steering committee of local veterans, UWNEMN and United for Veterans have partnered with community leaders across the region to make possible The Wall’s stay in Chisholm.
The week-long tribute to local Vietnam veterans kicks off Mon., June 20 with a free community concert: The Fabulous Armadillos presents “What’s Going On? Songs from the Vietnam Era.” This family-friendly experience combines live music as well as firsthand accounts from Vietnam veterans; the show routinely sells out venues across the Midwest but is being offered at no charge June 20 at the Hibbing High School Auditorium. No RSVP or registration is required; doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m.
“Committee members who have seen this show felt it would be the perfect way to set the stage for The Wall’s arrival,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay in an official statement. “We are so thankful for the support of sponsors to make this highly sought after concert free and open to the public for our local audience!”
The following day, local motorcycle riders are invited to escort The Wall That Heals across the Iron Range. The public is invited to watch the escort and welcome The Wall to the Iron Range. Viewing locations have been arranged in Cherry, Chisholm, Eveleth, Gilbert, Hibbing, Mt. Iron, and Virginia, where American flags will be available for onlookers.
Once The Wall is open to the public, sunset Taps will be played at 6 p.m. each night by a different musician.
An opening ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thurs., June 23 at the Chisholm Football Field. A flyover is tentatively scheduled for this time.
An honor ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sat., June 25 at the Chisholm Football Field. The program will feature the Mid Range Honor Guard, Bois Forte Black Eagle Drum, local Vietnam veterans reading the Honor Roll (105 names of local soldiers whose names are on The Wall That Heals), former Special Forces Green Beret veteran of three tours with MACV-SOG (the Vietnam War’s covert operations unit) Maj. John Plaster, a 21-rifle salute, and more.
A brief closing ceremony is scheduled for 2 pm Sunday June 26 at the Chisholm Football Field. After the ceremony, deconstruction of The Wall will begin.
Organizers purposely kept activities while The Wall is in Chisholm to a minimum.
“The focus is meant to be kept on The Wall and what it means,” Lampton said.
In addition to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall replica, The Wall That Heals tour includes a resource tent, local In Memory program (featuring the names and photos of local Vietnam veterans who returned home from war but have since passed away), and a Mobile Education Center.
Visit www.unitedwaynemn.org/thewallthatheals for the full escort route and list of viewing locations.
Local volunteers are still needed at this time, especially for deconstruction. To sign up to volunteer, learn more about the week’s events, and plan your visit to The Wall, visit www.unitedwaynemn.org.