The state of paper: Industry leaders see strong paper market in Northeastern Minnesota

Marketplace disruption is a common theme for many industries right now – and paper is no exception.
The industry overall was facing some major hurdles prior to COVID-19. Minnesota Employment and Economic Development (DEED) found that statewide, nearly 43% of paper industry jobs were lost from 2000 to 2018, bringing statewide job totals from 15,582 to 8,838. Future projections forecasted an additional 11.2% job loss between 2016 and 2026.
Despite these projections, industry associations say the paper market in Northeastern Minnesota remains strong. Minnesota Forest Industries (MFI) represents the companies and individuals who rely on timber for their livelihood. MFI Executive Vice President Rick Horton says the strength of the market is partially due to the global nature of the industry. Many of MFI’s members have plants throughout the United States and around the world and focus on diversification. This means that even a decline in the paper market doesn’t necessarily have an immediate impact here locally.
“The paper industry is doing quite well overall. We did see some decline in writing paper, partially because of people working from home and at-home learning, but because this is a global industry, our members are doing well.”
Because the paper industry is global, a decline in writing paper, or even huge shifts in the market, can go unnoticed locally. Resources are constantly shifting globally. For example, a plant closing in another country or state could positively affect the labor in Northern Minnesota produces paper to fill that existing need. Horton talked about one member closing a plant out-of-state, resulting in the Minnesota plant remaining at full capacity to fill the void. At UPM Blandin in Grand Rapids, employment remains steady at 225 people, though General Manager Scott Juidici said COVID-19 created some unique challenges.
“COVID-19 has impacted us in almost every single task we perform at the mill. We have put in place controls and policies governing everything from the way we enter the building to how we handle paperwork with our suppliers. I am extremely proud of the way our team has pulled together to make the mill a safe working environment throughout the pandemic.”
The mill, which primarily produces lightweight coated magazine and catalog printing paper, is also faced with rising costs.
“Increased energy prices and raw material availability are challenges we are facing,” said Juidici. “Continued electricity rate hikes are impacting all industrial power users in our area. Supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic affecting consumers and businesses around the world is certainly a concern for us as well.”
Horton says the future is solid for traditional mills in the region. “Our traditional members are well-positioned to maintain and grow in Minnesota. I anticipate their business models looking very similar to how they do now.”
Meantime, the area could see new members entering the marketplace or exploring ways to diversify the wood industry. One example of this is the new owners of the now shuttered Verso Paper Mill in Duluth. Virginia-based ST Paper and Tissue purchased the mill in May 2021. According to a press release, the company plans to invest millions in the mill to create recycled paper napkins using recycled paper and corrugated cardboard. While this does apply directly to area loggers, it could bring up to 80 new jobs to Duluth.
Late last year European virgin boxboard producer BillerudKorsnäs announced the acquisition of Verso for $825 million (see sidebar).
Another player entering the Minnesota market is N.C.-based Huber Engineered Woods, which announced plans in June 2021 to build a new oriented strand board (OSB) facility in Cohasset. This new facility could employ up to 150 people in the Itasca County area, along with a ripple affect of additional jobs to local industries such as logging and trucking.
One reason companies are looking to Minnesota to build is because of raw materials. The Minnesota Timber Producers association represents the loggers, wood brokers, wood transporters and other businesses that supply raw materials to the forest product industries. Ray Higgins, executive vice president of the association, says the combination of sustainable harvesting practices and careful planning has resulted in an abundant supply of materials that will continue to serve the wood industry for years to come.
“Minnesota forests are extremely healthy,” he said. Higgins also credits area loggers for their ability to adapt to a constantly changing market.
“Our members are able to adapt and respond to any number of unpredictable variables,” he said. These variables range from weather and climate changes and environmental regulations to equipment logistics and most recently a global pandemic. “Our members have always had to respond to all kinds of things. Like anyone in business for themselves, the more adaptable they are, the better they can respond and be successful.”
Area industry leaders agree: The combined efforts of area mills responding to the changing needs of the global market and diversifying when necessary, and area loggers adapting to the constantly changing market, positions the region for success.
Beth Probst is a freelance writer based in Iron River, Wisconsin.