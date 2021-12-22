The RINK pitch competition awards local entrepreneurs

Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announced today that Patti Stoddard, creator of the Doggy Bunk Bed, has won The RINK Pitch Competition. The RINK was held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.
The RINK Pitch Competition, created by IEDC’s Launch MN group, Innovate 218, is a catalyst connecting start-up funders, innovators, entrepreneurs and creative talent to help showcase ideas and bring business ideas from concept into reality. Five regional entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to a panel of judges for an opportunity to share their business idea with regional experts and win a cash prize to help bring their product or service to market.
“Cultivating entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship is a very important part of our work as economic developers,” said Tamara Lowney, IEDC President. “We are so impressed with our five Pitchers and the incredible work they’re accomplishing. The RINK had contagious energy, and we are so excited to continue the momentum.”
- The HAT TRICK award, most polished pitch, went to Patti Stoddard, creator of the Doggy Bunk Bed. Patti took home $5,000 for her business and an opportunity to make her pitch again at the MN Cup Pitch Competition.
- The TOSSED SALAD award, best idea, ($3,000) went to Jeff Love, inventor of the Water Mender.
- The GOON award, crowd pleaser, ($2,000) went to Victoria Ranua, for her Natural Variation Design products. This last award was voted live by the crowd at the RINK event.
Innovate 218 began accepting applications for The RINK in November, and a selection committee including Tamara Lowney, Amanda Lamppa, Innovate 218 Program Manager, and Tammy Meehan Russell, Chief Catalyst of The Plum Catalyst, LLC, chose five entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges from around the region, including:
- Pascha Apter, Founder and CEO of Giant Voices
- Deb Otto, President of the Duluth Market Bremer Bank
- Tom Sega, President and CEO of Duluth Pack
- Chad Simons, Partner of Northface Properties
- Ryan Weber, Managing Partner of Great North Ventures
“There has been an important and exciting evolution in our local culture of entrepreneurship,” said Pascha Apter, Giant Voices CEO and “Goal Judge” for The RINK Pitch Competition, in a statement released today. “We have so many talented, creative, innovative people in our region, and there is now a wealth of resources available to help entrepreneurs take their ideas to market. The RINK was a perfect example bringing entrepreneurs, ideas and experts together to make a larger impact.”
The RINK Pitch Competition was held on December 14, 2021, at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth. Judges evaluated each entrepreneur’s business idea’s viability, competitive advantages, market competition, intended target market, revenue model, business acumen, strategic value, and how the product solves a problem or need. The event was moderated by “referee” Brian Hanson, president and CEO of the Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX).
“IEDC would like to thank the many partners who came together to bring The RINK to reality, including Launch MN, MN Cup, and The Plum Catalyst,” said Lowney.