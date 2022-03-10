The Mountain Inn, a 29-unit hotel at the base of the Lutsen Mountains Ski and Summer Resort , has been acquired by Odyssey Resorts, the company announced this week.
Odyssey owns and operates multiple North Shore resorts, including East Bay Suites in Grand Marais, Caribou Highlands Lodge in Lutsen, Grand Superior Lodge in Two Harbors, Breezy Point Cabins on Lake Superior in Two Harbors, Larsmont Cottages in Two Harbors and Beacon Pointe Resort in Duluth. It also manages the Lutsen Sea Villas in Lutsen.
Odyssey acquired the inn from Teri Chilefone and James Coleman, who have owned it since 2018.
“We are excited for the future of The Mountain Inn," said Terri Chilefone in a statement released by Odyssey. "This is the perfect fit for this sweet little inn that has become such a gem on the North Shore. We know we are leaving it in good hands.
Moving forward, Chilefone's focus will be growing LutZen Reflections Massage Studios both at The Mountain Inn and Grand Marais, as well as possible new locations to further expand our offerings.