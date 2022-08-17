Target Corp. reported higher sales but sharply lower earnings during the second quarter of 2022.
Earnings per share of 39 cents were down 89.2 percent from $3.65 in 2021. Second quarter adjusted EPS of 39 cents decreased 89.2 percent compared with $3.64 in 2021.
Comparable sales grew 2.6 percent in the second quarter, reflecting comparable store sales growth of 1.3 percent and comparable digital sales growth of 9.0 percent. Total revenue of $26.0 billion grew 3.5 percent compared with last year, reflecting total sales growth of 3.3 percent and a 14.8 percent increase in other revenue. Operating income was $321 million in second quarter 2022, down 87.0 percent from $2.5 billion in 2021, reflecting a decline in the company's gross margin rate.
“I’m really pleased with the underlying performance of our business, which continues to grow traffic and sales while delivering broad-based unit-share gains in a very challenging environment,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corp. “I want to thank our team for their tireless work to deliver on the inventory rightsizing goals we announced in June. While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we’re confident this was the right long-term decision in support of our guests, our team and our business. Looking ahead, the team is energized and ready to serve our guests in the back half of the year, with a safe, clean, uncluttered shopping experience, compelling value across every category, and a fresh assortment to serve our guests’ wants and needs.”
Current trends support the company’s prior guidance for full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit range, and an operating margin rate in a range around 6% in the back half of the year, Target said.
The company paid dividends of $417 million in the second quarter, compared with $336 million last year, reflecting a 32.4 percent increase in the dividend per share, partially offset by a decline in average share count.
Final settlement of an Accelerated Share Repurchase arrangement, which the company initiated during the first quarter of 2022, occurred in early June. As a result, the company recorded the repurchase of $2.6 billion worth of its shares through the ASR, reflecting the retirement of 12.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $211.58. As of the end of the second quarter, the company had approximately $9.7 billion of remaining capacity under the repurchase program approved by Target’s Board of Directors in August 2021.