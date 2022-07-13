Tall Ships attendance will be capped

Ticket sales to the Tall Ships Festival will be capped at 6,000 daily, organizer Craig Samborski told a Tuesday informational meeting in Two Harbors. The limit is being instituted because it’s the first time the event is being held in the small North Shore city, but it could grow in future years, he said.
“It will not be as large as we’ve had in Duluth,” Samborski noted. Messaging about the popular display will inform potential guests that if they haven’t purchased tickets through existing channels, they shouldn’t expect they will be available at the gate on the day they arrive.
In addition to the historically accurate ship display, the company’s massive rubber duck is scheduled to appear on the grounds near Burlington Bay.
Several local residents asked questions about parking during the Tuesday presentation. Final details are scheduled to be released Thursday. In general, visitors will be encouraged to park in lots outside of the downtown area, Samborski said.
For vendors, security will be provided inside the enclosed perimeter during hours when the event is closed. Persons who are hoping to view the tall ships from the water were informed that the Sheriff’s Department and Coast Guard will be enforcing a buffer around the vessels while they are in transit and on display.
A portable cell phone tower will be brought in by Verizon to enhance service.