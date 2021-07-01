Taconite Area Community Relief grant assists 15 North Shore businesses and two nonprofits

The North Shore area was one of 12 northeastern Minnesota communities that received a Taconite Area Community Relief grant from Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. Cook County Grand Marais Economic Development Authority (EDA) received a $250,000 grant and combined it with $190,000 of its own funds to provide $440,000 in financial assistance to 15 pandemic-distressed businesses and two nonprofits. The 17 organizations received zero-interest, 50% forgivable loans ranging from $6,750 for working capital to $15,000 for fixed assets. The assistance impacted approximately 135 jobs.

Businesses and organizations that utilized the COVID Relief funding included:

"Thanks to $250,000 in funds from the Taconite Area Community Relief program, we disbursed loans to 17 area small businesses and nonprofits,” said Howard Hedstrom, Cook County Grand Marais EDA president. “Recognizing that taking on more debt after over a year of interrupted operations was not something most businesses could afford, the EDA designed the program so that 50% of the loan amount is forgivable if applicants keep their loan payments current, provide quarterly financials and show an increase in revenues or payroll. Cook County businesses are extremely grateful for this assistance."