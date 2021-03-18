Taconite Area Business Relief loans assist 90 businesses

Whistling Pines Counseling in Hibbing was one of 90 businesses to receive a Taconite Area Business Relief loan, a COVID-19 economic assistance program funded by Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation and administered by The Entrepreneur Fund.
Whistling Pines is a private mental health practice offering individual, group, family and couples psycho and trauma therapy services to ages 0 to 100, as well as parenting classes. It was founded in 2019 by Stacy Englund who is a licensed Medical Social Worker (MSW) and a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW). Prior to opening Whistling Pines, Englund’s therapy background was concentrated in mental health services at area schools.
The Taconite Relief loan helped Englund offset lost revenue when she temporarily closed her facility in March 2020 due to statewide pandemic restrictions. It also helped with expenses related to establishing a home office during the initial closure, teletherapy equipment and supplies related to new cleaning and public health procedures.
“I assist over 40 clients each week. When my facility closed, I quickly mobilized to offer teletherapy to my clients so that services were as uninterrupted as possible,” said Englund. “As soon as the restrictions allowed, I reopened the office one day per week for clients who did not have equipment or internet connectivity for teletherapy.”
Whistling Pines is now fully reopened and has returned to a client load near what it was prior to the pandemic’s onset. Englund still conducts teletherapy for those clients that prefer it.
“The pandemic revealed that some clients actually prefer teletherapy. It saves them drive time and is more convenient. Some clients prefer in-person, and I am happy to offer both options. My clients choose what works best for them,” said Englund. “The pandemic also brought about the positive change in insurance companies accepting teletherapy as a billable service. That was a huge advancement in the mental health field for the providers and the patients.”
Teletherapy also expanded Englund’s service area because people from further away can connect with her remotely.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented financial and logistic challenges to my business,” said Englund. “I am very thankful not only for the financial support from the Taconite Relief loan, but also for the general business advice and assistance offered by The Entrepreneur Fund.”
The Taconite Area Business Relief Loan Program was established in June 2020 and funded at $5 million. Local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for 2% interest loans of up to $40,000 to be used as working capital or any legal purposes. No repayment on the loans is due for the first six months, followed by 60 payments of principal and interest. Applicants must intend to re-open if currently closed due to the pandemic.
“COVID-19 has created extraordinary economic challenges in northeastern Minnesota,” said Commissioner Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. “The Relief Loans have assisted 90 businesses, and loan funding is still available to help move forward through the economic recovery.”
Ninety loans totaling $3,116,972 have been issued to businesses, and the loans have positively impacted 886 jobs. Learn more about Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation COVID Relief programs.