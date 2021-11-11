Annual survey finds companies less confident in state business climate, confident about their future
Minnesota manufacturers are facing a variety of challenges, and more are feeling like the state's business climate has gotten worse.
The State of Manufacturing, an annual survey of manufacturers issued by Enterprise Minnesota, cites a difficulty in finding qualified workers and supply chain issues are among manufacturers' top concerns.
“We knew about the concerns of finding workers and the cost of salaries and benefits,” said Bob Kill, Enterprise Minnesota chief executive officer. “But retaining workers and inflation are also a challenge.”
Among 500 manufacturers surveyed, 50 percent say attracting and retaining a qualified workforce is the biggest challenge to company growth. It's an 18 percent increase compared to a year ago.
Other concerns include increasing costs of materials, inflation, cost of wages, unfavorable business climate, health insurance costs, getting operations up and running/back to normal, lack of clear direction forward, increasing costs of energy, regulations and coronavirus.
The survey results are different than past years, said Kill.
“Healthcare costs have always been at the top,” said Kill. “But now, healthcare costs have plateaued and are down the list.”
A plurality of the manufacturers surveyed say the business climate in Minnesota has gotten worse compared to five years ago.
Forty-six percent of the manufacturers surveyed say the state's business climate has gotten worse. That's up 11 percent from 35 percent a year ago.
Twenty-percent say the state's business climate has gotten better as compared to 27 percent a year ago.
Supply chain issues are also at the top of manufacturers concerns, with 67 percent saying the supply chain is their top concern, according to the survey.
Attracting qualified workers, healthcare coverage costs, retaining qualified workers, employee salary and benefit costs, economic and global uncertainty, federal government programs resulting from the pandemic, state government programs resulting from the pandemic, developing future leaders, cybersecurity, and getting products to market, are other concerns.
“The supply chain is disrupting what you can ship out the door,” said Kill.
Confidence about the future remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to the survey.
Eighty-five percent of manufacturers in Greater Minnesota are confident compared to 93 percent in 2019. Eighty-nine percent of metro companies are confident about the company's future compared to 93 percent in 2019.
As manufacturers cope with hiring qualified workers, more are turning to automation, said Kill.
“When you think of automation, you think of robots,” said Kill. “But it could be a new accounting system, handling equipment or digital tablets on the floor rather than paper.”
On the positive side, business metrics such as gross revenue, profitability, and capital expenditures, are on the upswing, according to the survey.
Fifty-one percent of manufacturers surveyed are seeing higher revenue, 44 percent more capital expenditures, and 41 percent increased profit, according to the survey.
“For years, we thought that capital expenditures will follow revenue,” said Kill. “And this is the first year it has followed upward.”
Enterprise Minnesota, headquartered in Minneapolis, is a manufacturing consulting organization.