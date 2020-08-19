The city of Superior plans to close Tax Increment District Number 8, which covers the Connor’s Point Industrial Park. It was created in the 1990s to incentivize development and is one of a half dozen in the city.
After creation of the district, any tax revenue taken from new development remains there and can be used to incentivize projects. Cities like Superior
frequently return much of these funds to developers, who can use them to finance construction loans.
The current businesses that are located on Connors Point employ over 250 people in good paying, manufacturing jobs, according to city officials.
The closure of District 8 is the first in the city of Superior in at least 20 years. This will allow new revenue to support city finances and lower the tax burden for the entire city as early as 2022. In the meantime, the district will serve the city one final time by providing an estimated $350,000 for an upcoming project to provide affordable housing.