Students complete 12-week construction course

On Feb. 14, the Construction Foundations course concluded with 12 students completing the program, earning a technical certificate. Over the 12-week course, the students completed training in math for the trades, print reading, construction basics, and layout design. The students were also certified with OSHA Safety 10 training as well as CPR/AED/Basic First.
Participants will now enter the job market with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a job in construction or related industries, according to program sponsors – the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB), Bayfield County Re-Entry Program and Northwest Wisconsin CEP with the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College providing instruction.
During the 12-week course, the students built two sheds and one kiosk. One of the sheds was funded by Chequamegon Bay Area Habitat for Humanity and will go on to become a tiny-home for a local family in need. The kiosk will serve as a community board for the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce to share upcoming local events. A highlight of the course was the large number of non-traditional female students who made up half of participants.