A Duluth tattoo shop suffered about $85,000 in damage resulting from an early Friday fire.
At 2:26 a.m., Duluth Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance. A passerby viewed the fire through the front window of the one-story commercial building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo and called 911. DPD arrived on scene by 2:29 a.m. Duluth Fire Department’s 7 Engine responded and firefighters from DFD Headquarters, Duluth Heights and UMD fire stations worked together to extinguish the blaze.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters attacked the fire through the broken window initially, then continued into the interior. DFD was on scene for just under two hours.
“The fire was knocked down quickly by Duluth firefighters, but burned unnoticed inside the building for some time, causing both heat and smoke damage,” said DFD Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards.
Damage to the structure is estimated to be $10,000, but the smoke and heat caused an estimated $75,000 to the building’s interior contents, including some rare art and taxidermy items.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the city’s fire marshal.