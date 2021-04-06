Stormy Kromer named 2021 "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch"

Stormy Kromer is being celebrated as one of the 2021 awardees
for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Stormy Kromer will be honored at an awards ceremony during the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala event, July 20.
Stormy Kromer, a division of Jacquart Fabric Products, is home to the iconic plaid wool cap with a pulldown earband and now offers a full line of outdoor caps, apparel and accessories for men, women, kids and pets.
“Stormy Kromer is thrilled to be a Michigan 50 Companies to Watch awardee. Since 1958, our family-owned sewing factory has grown, evolved and endured tough times to become what it is today,” said Gina Jacquart Thorsen, president. “We are incredibly proud to be the home of Stormy Kromer, a brand well-known in our home state and beyond, and all of our employees are grateful for this recognition from Michigan Celebrates Small Business.”
The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch are known for making a substantial economic impact and have proven that with this year's nominations totaling 559. This year has challenged businesses due to COVID-19, but many have proven to be valiant and continue to impact Michigan’s economy despite the obstacles they have faced.
Companies nominated for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.