Steelworkers on Minnesota's Iron Range will rally as labor contract negotiations between the United Steelworkers and United States Steel Corp. remain stalled.
A rally in downtown Virginia is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8.
The rally starts at the east end of Virginia's Chestnut Street and proceeds to Veterans Memorial Park near USW Local 1938 headquarters.
On the Iron Range, United States Steel Corp. operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
“We want U.S. Steel to move on a contract,” said Steve Bonach, USW Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine. “We want U.S. Steel to give us a fair contract.”
More than 1,500 USW members are employed at the two taconite plants
“We just want to show how many of us are up here and have the same goals,” said Jake Friend, USW Local 2660 president at Keetac of the rally.
Negotiations began in July in Pittsburgh in an effort to reach a new labor contract.
However, the talks failed to reach a tentative agreement by a Sept. 1 expiration date.
Steelworker officials on the Iron Range say there's no date set to resume negotiations.
Steelworkers at Minntac Mine, Keetac and other USW-represented U.S. Steel facilities across the country are reporting to work under contract extensions.
USW officials on the Iron Range say they want U.S. Steel to follow the same pattern of tentative labor contract agreements reached recently between the USW and iron ore and steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.
Iron Range USW leaders and elected officials are expected to speak at the rally.