Contract labor negotiations covering about 3,000 steelworkers on Minnesota's Iron Range have resumed in Pittsburgh.
Talks were on pause for two weeks as United Steelworkers (USW) officials attended a steelworkers conference in Las Vegas and other meetings.
Negotiations began last month for steelworkers at Cleveland-Cliffs' steelmaking facilities across the nation, its Minorca Mine near Virginia, and United States Steel Corp. facilities across the country, including Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
Labor contracts at those facilities expire Sept. 1.
USW leaders from Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes will next week travel to Pittsburgh to begin contract negotiations for steelworkers at those facilities.
Labor contracts at Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite expire Sept. 30.
Hibbing Taconite is majority owned by Cleveland-Cliffs. U.S. Steel is minority owner.