Steel shipments from American mills in April 2022 were 2.7% lower than the same month a year ago.

A total of 7,629,985 net tons were shipped in April compared to 7,845,008 net tons in April 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Shipments were also down 2.6% in April 2022 compared to March 2022.

On a year-to-date basis, steel shipments over the first four months of 2021 were up 1.7% versus 2021 with 30,456,079 net tons shipped.

In 2021, shipments over the first four months of the year were 29,951,322 net tons.

Cold-rolled steel shipments were down eight percent over the first four months of 2022 compared to 2021.

Hot rolled steel shipments were down four percent.

Corrosion-resistant sheet steel and strip steel showed no change.

Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.