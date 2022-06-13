Steel shipments from American mills in April 2022 were 2.7% lower than the same month a year ago.
A total of 7,629,985 net tons were shipped in April compared to 7,845,008 net tons in April 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Shipments were also down 2.6% in April 2022 compared to March 2022.
On a year-to-date basis, steel shipments over the first four months of 2021 were up 1.7% versus 2021 with 30,456,079 net tons shipped.
In 2021, shipments over the first four months of the year were 29,951,322 net tons.
Cold-rolled steel shipments were down eight percent over the first four months of 2022 compared to 2021.
Hot rolled steel shipments were down four percent.
Corrosion-resistant sheet steel and strip steel showed no change.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.