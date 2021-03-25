Domestic raw steel production has risen to rates above 2020 production levels.
The industry's capability utilization rate reached 77.3 percent for the week ending March 20, 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. It s a two percent increase from the 75.3 percent capability utilization rate during the same week in 2020.
Capability utilization rates are a measure of steel mill operating health.
America's steel mills produced 1,753,000 net tons for the week ending March 20, 2021 compared to 1,741,000 net tons for the same week in 2020.
The rebound may be a sign that domestic steelmakers continue to make a steady comeback from a downturn that hit the industry, along with other manufacturers, during 2020.
During 2020, the capability utilization rate fell to as low as 54 percent.
Steel production year-to-date was 19,626,000 net tons at a capability utilization rate of 76.8 percent through March 20, down 6.2 percent from 20,917,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2020.
Northeastern Minnesota's six iron ore plants produce iron ore pellets, the iron-containing feed used to make steel. All six plants are currently operating at capacity.
With the opening of the Soo Locks Wednesday, iron ore carriers are shipping iron ore pellets from upper Great Lakes loading docks to steel mills in the lower Great Lakes.