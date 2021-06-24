As the production of raw steel at domestic mills increases, so are steel imports.
Domestic raw steel production for the week ending June 19 was 1,839,000 net tons, a 0.3 percent increase compared to a week earlier, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
At the same time the level of total and steel imported into the United States over the first five months of 2021, increased 7.1 percent and 8.8 percent respectively.
Over the first five months of 2021, 11,780,000 net tons of total steel and 7,966,000 net tons of finished steel were imported.
In May, the total net tons of imported steel was down 4.8 percent, though finished steel imports were up 11.3 percent.
On the steelmaking side, domestic steel mills operated at an 82.9 percent capability utilization rate for the week ending June 19, up from 82.6 percent the previous week.
On a year-to-date basis, domestic steel producers manufactured 43,219,000 net tons of steel through June 19, a 14.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the iron-containing feed used to make steel. All six plants are currently operating at capacity and are on pace for a productive year.