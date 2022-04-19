Domestic steel production for early April and on a year-to-date basis is down compared to 2021.
America's steel plants produced 1,739,000 net tons for the week ending April 9, 2022, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
It's a 2.7% decline compared to the 1,787,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2021.
Domestic steel plants operated at a 79.7 percent capability utilization rate for the week ending April 9, 2022, 0.9 percent above the 78.8 percent capability utilization rate for the same period in 2021.
Year-to-date steel production through April 9, 2022 was 24,650,000 net tons, a 0.6 percent decline compared to the same time frame in 2021.
Southern steel mills led production for the week ending April 9, 2022 with 745,000 net tons. Great Lakes area steel mills followed with 539,000 net tons.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants are the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.