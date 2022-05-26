Total steel imports in the United States increased 21% through April on a year-to-date basis compared to 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI).
Finished steel imports are up 45.1% through April 2022 versus 2021.
Finished steel import market share over the first four months of 2022 was estimated at 25%.
Over the last 12 months, from May 2021 to April 2022, the amount of total steel imported into the United States rose 51.3% from the prior 12-month period, according to AISI.
The amount of finished steel imports from May 2021 to April 2022 rose by 55.3%.
Northeastern Minnesota taconite produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel.
In April 2022, the United States imported a total of 2,729,000 net tons of steel, down 11.7% from March.
In April, countries that supplied the largest amount of steel to the United States were Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Brazil, and Vietnam.
Over the 12-month period from May 2021 to May 2022, the largest steel suppliers to the United States were Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, and Russia.