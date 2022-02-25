Russia records largest percentage increase; Canada biggest volume
Steel imports into the United States in 2021 jumped significantly compared to 2020.
Total steel imports for 2021 were 31,476,000 net tons, a 43 percent increase compared to 2020, according to the Washington, D.C-based American Iron and Steel Institute.
Included in the total imports were 22,770,000 net tons of finished steel, a 41 percent increase over 2020.
High levels of steel imports can impact the domestic steel industry and in turn northeastern Minnesota taconite plants.
Northeastern Minnesota taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the main ingredient used to make steel.
Over the past 40 years, high levels of steel imports have intermittently led to idlings and layoffs at the taconite plants.
Preliminary estimates were that 2021 steel imports could reach 32.6 million net tons.
However, the final 2021 import numbers incorporate U.S. Census Bureau revisions to data from the months of June through November, according to the AISI.
Nevertheless, it's the highest annual total of steel imports since 2018 when President Donald Trump placed tariffs on steel imports following four years of high levels from 2014 to 2017.
A year later, imports fell to 27.9 million tons.
Domestic steel mills in 2021 produced 86 million tons of steel, according to the World Steel Association. That was an 18 percent increase compared to 2020.
On a volume basis, Canada imported the largest amount of steel, 6,970,000 net tons, a 34 percent increase over 2020. Mexico 4,760,000 net tons, a 44 percent increase, Brazil 4,365,000 net tons, an eight percent increase, South Korea 2,748,000 net tons, a 36 percent increase, and Russia 1,633,000 net tons, a 280 percent increase,
During 2021, imports of hot rolled sheets were up 89 percent; plates in coils 75 percent' sheets, strip and other metallic coatings 69 percent; oil country goods 67 percent; and wire rods 62 percent.
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Feb. 7 announced a new tariff-rate quota agreement with Japan on 54 steel products that replaces the Section 232 tariffs of 25 percent implemented by the Trump administration.
Under the agreement, Japan can export up to 1.25 million metric tons of steel to the United States without being subject to the 25 percent tariff.
Steel products from Japan that don't fall under the agreement, would remain subject to the 25 percent tariff.
The Biden administration in November 2021 also lifted Section 232 tariffs on steel imported from the European Union.
Steel imports
(millions of tons)
2021 – 31.4
2020 – 22.0
2019 - 27.9
2018 – 33.7
2017 – 38.1
2016 – 33.0
2015 – 38.8
2014 – 44.3
2013 – 32.2
2012 – 33.5
2011 – 28.5
Source: American Iron and Steel Institute