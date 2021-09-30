Total steel imports over the first eight months of 2021 are 25.5 percent higher compared to the same period a year ago.
Through August, the United States imported 20.5 million total tons of steel, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute. Finished steel imports of 14.2 million net tons are 26.9 percent higher than the first eight months of 2020.
At the current pace, total steel imports would be 30.8 million tons for the full year 2021, including 21.3 million net tons of finished steel, up 40.1 percent and 32.1 percent compared to 2020.
Imports with a significant increase in Aug. compared to July were hot rolled sheets, sheets and strip hot dipped galvanized, and mechanical tubing.
At the same time, domestic steel mills operated at an 85.2 percent capability utilization rate for the week ending Sept. 25. During the same period in 2020, domestic steel mills operated at a 68.6 percent capability utilization rate.
Year-to-date domestic raw steel production through Sept. 25 was 69.5 million net tons, a 20.2 percent increase compared to the 57.9 million net tons same period in 2020.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets. The pellets are shipped to steel mills to make steel. All six plants are operating at capacity.