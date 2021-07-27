The United States imported 14.8 percent more net tons of total steel in June 2021 compared to May, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Finished steel imports were also up 8.7 percent in June compared to May.
A total of 2,897,000 net tons of steel were imported in June, including 2,018,00 net tons of finished steel.
On a year-to-date basis, total steel imports of 14,688,00 net tons through June are up 18.5 percent compared to the first six months of 2020. Finished steel imports of 9,995,000 net tons are up 15.6 percent.
For the year, total steel imports would be 29.0 million tons and finished steel imports 20.0 million tons at current rates.
Of all steel products, hot rolled sheets showed a 63 percent increase, plates and coils 41 percent, cut lengths plates 35 percent, sheets and strip coatings 31 percent, wire rods 26 percent, wire drawn 22 percent, tin plate 18 percent, hot rolled bars 13 percent, and sheets and strip galvanized hot dipped 12 percent.
Imports of steel are needed to meet America's total steel needs.
However, excess steel imports can impact the nation's domestic steel industry.