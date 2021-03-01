Steel imports fell 23.1 percent in January compared to a year ago.
Total steel imports in January were 2,422,000 net tons including 1,239,000 net tons of finished steel according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
However, total steel imports in January were up 62.2 percent compared to December 2020.
Meanwhile, domestic raw steel production of 1,745,000 net tons for the week ending February 20, 2021, was up 0.1 percent compared to the previous week.
Domestic steel mills operated at a 77.0 percent capability utilization rate for the week ending February 20, a slight increase over 76.9 percent a week earlier.
Year-to-date raw steel production was 12,553,000 net tons, down 8.5 percent from a year ago.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel.