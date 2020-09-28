Imports of steel into the United States were down in August compared to July, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute.
The U.S. imported a total of 1,300,000 net tons of steel in August, down 51.9 percent compared to July. The total includes 1,188,000 net tons of finished steel, down 13.9 percent compared to July.
Over the first eight months of 2020, total and finished steel imports are 16,400,000 and 11,211,000 net tons, down 20.7 percent and 26.9 percent.
On an annual basis, total and finished steel imports would be 24.6 million and 16.8 million net tons, down 11.9 percent and 20.1 percent compared to 2019.
Steel import statistics are based on preliminary Census Bureau data.