Steel imports into the United States declined 21.2 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Total raw steel imports for the full year 2020 were 22,019,000 net tons. Finished steel imports for the year were 16,139,000 net tons, down 23.3 percent compared to 2019.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants are the raw material used to make steel. Pellets produced at the plants are shipped to steel mills to make steel for the America's automobile, energy, construction, and agriculture industries.