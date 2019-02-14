Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) announced the company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share, a 28 percent increase over the company's 2018 quarterly rate. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, payable on or about April 12.
"Through strategic growth and optimization of our operations, we have further positioned Steel Dynamics in recent years to consistently perform at higher through-cycle levels," said President and CEO Mark D. Millett. "This meaningful increase in our quarterly cash dividend is a recognition of this achievement, and our strong cash generation capability. We are committed to a balanced and prudent capital allocation framework, while maintaining our long-term focus toward value creating strategic growth initiatives."