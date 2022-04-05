Staff-strapped Grand Marais businesses brace for a tourist boom

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. The rain and snow will change to rain showers for the afternoon hours. High around 40F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.