St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has been named Healogics’ Wound Care Center of the Year out of more than 600 wound care centers across the United States.
St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center achieved exemplary clinical outcomes and exceeded the highest-level quality metrics. The center sustained patient satisfaction rates above 92 percent and a healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 31 median days. In addition St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center was awarded the Healogics designation of Center of Excellence and the President’s Circle award.
St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center is a member of Healogics network of more than 600 wound care centers, which provides proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million wounds. St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds, which have not healed.